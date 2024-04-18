Netflix (NFLX) Q1 2024 Earnings: What to Expect

Since the start of the year, Netflix (NFLX) stock has been one of the better performing names in large-cap tech, rising 30% year to date, besting the 9% rise in the S&P 500 index. Expand that horizon by six months, and the stock is up some 72%, compared to the 18% rise in the S&P 500 index.

Ahead of the company’s first quarter fiscal 2024 earnings results which are due after the closing bell Thursday, investors have many more reasons to be excited about the streaming giant's prospects. Namely, there is more upside in the stock according to analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak at Pivotal Research who, while citing "continued solid momentum in the core business,” raised his price target to a new Wall Street high.

"We expect another solid result in 1Q as NFLX highlights their ability to grow even while taking material price increases," Wlodarczak wrote in an investor note while reiterating his Buy rating and boosted his price target to $765 from $700. From current levels of $628, this target assumes additional gains of close to 22%. The company’s growth initiatives have begun to pay dividends. Not only is the company’s efforts to grow its ad-supported tier working, the management has also implemented ways to crackdown on password sharing.

Netflix management expressed confidence in their growth strategy, saying, "We believe we have a clear path to reaccelerate our revenue growth: continuing to improve all aspects of Netflix, launching paid sharing and building our ads offering.” Combined with the company’s upcoming content launches, there is a compelling case to remain invested in the stock. These assumptions will be answered when Netflix issues its guidance forecast for the next quarter and full year.

For the quarter that ended March, Wall Street expects Netflix to earn $4.16 per share on revenue of $8.54 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were $2.88 per share on $8.16 billion in revenue. For the full year, ending in December, Netflix’s earnings are projected to rise 43% year over year to $17.20 per share, while full-year revenue of $38.65 billion would mark an increase of 14.6% year over year.

Netflix's ability to leverage its first-mover streaming advantage, and thus creating the “Netflix effect,” remains one of the key differentiators the company has over the likes of Disney+ (DIS), Hulu or Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD) Max and others. Thanks to its strong management team, Netflix is also operating more efficiently and is looking to capitalizing on existing 260 million global subscribers through ad-based plans and timely price hikes in the U.S., UK and France.

All told, the company’s growth initiatives are paying huge dividends. This makes a compelling case to remain invested in Netflix stock ahead of its quarterly results. In the most-recent quarter, Netflix accounted for the lion's share of U.S. TV time, more than Disney+, HBO Max, and Peacock combined. Meanwhile, Q4 revenue growth accelerated from 2.7% in Q3 to 12.5%, reaching $8.83 billion, beating estimates of $8.71 billion.

While Q4 operating income dipped to $1.5 billion, the full-year 2023 operating margin hit 21%, rising from 18% in 2022 and ahead of the company's 20% margin target. Just as impressive, free cash flow remained strong, at $1.58B billion and net cash from operations was $1.66 billion, both figures were up heavily from year-ago totals. All told, now armed with over 260 million global subscribers, Netflix remains a must-have product in the streaming space with potentially 22% more upside to the stock in the next 12 to 18 months.

