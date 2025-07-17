Netflix (NFLX) Opinions on Q2 Earnings Anticipation

Recent chatter on X about Netflix (NFLX) has been heating up, particularly with the company’s Q2 earnings report looming on the horizon. Many users are fixated on the stock’s remarkable run, noting its near doubling over the past year, which has positioned it as a standout in the market. There’s palpable anticipation around whether the upcoming earnings will justify the current high valuation that some are questioning.

Discussions also touch on Netflix’s strategic moves, such as the expansion of its ad-supported tier and forays into live sports, which are seen as potential growth drivers. Some voices on X express optimism about the company’s ability to maintain its dominance in streaming, while others raise concerns about whether the stock’s price can sustain its lofty heights. The diversity of opinions keeps the conversation lively as investors brace for the latest financial update.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

Netflix Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NFLX stock 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NFLX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

Netflix Insider Trading Activity

Netflix insiders have traded $NFLX stock on the open market 475 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 475 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NFLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THEODORE A SARANDOS (Co-CEO) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 201,090 shares for an estimated $197,192,200 .

. REED HASTINGS has made 0 purchases and 154 sales selling 168,335 shares for an estimated $182,545,728 .

. JAY C HOAG has made 0 purchases and 123 sales selling 140,875 shares for an estimated $164,234,069 .

. GREGORY K PETERS (Co-CEO) has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 142,107 shares for an estimated $141,076,387 .

. DAVID A HYMAN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 105,176 shares for an estimated $103,763,154 .

. SPENCER ADAM NEUMANN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 82 sales selling 24,376 shares for an estimated $25,707,219 .

. MATHIAS DOPFNER sold 6,013 shares for an estimated $6,690,364

BRADFORD L SMITH sold 3,919 shares for an estimated $4,405,974

STRIVE MASIYIWA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,105 shares for an estimated $4,349,243 .

. ANN MATHER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,040 shares for an estimated $4,171,286 .

. JEFFREY WILLIAM KARBOWSKI (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 3,820 shares for an estimated $4,162,792 .

. LESLIE J KILGORE has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 2,377 shares for an estimated $2,758,046 .

. CLETUS R WILLEMS (Chief Global Affairs Officer) sold 298 shares for an estimated $339,124

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Netflix Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,591 institutional investors add shares of Netflix stock to their portfolio, and 1,275 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Netflix Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NFLX in the last several months. We have seen 20 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/20/2025

Pivotal Research issued a "Buy" rating on 06/20/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for Netflix, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NFLX forecast page.

Netflix Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NFLX recently. We have seen 28 analysts offer price targets for $NFLX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1240.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Laurent Yoon from Bernstein set a target price of $1390.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Brian Pitz from BMO Capital set a target price of $1425.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Michael Pachter from Wedbush set a target price of $1400.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Laura Martin from Needham set a target price of $1500.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Doug Anmuth from JP Morgan set a target price of $1230.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Matt Farrell from Piper Sandler set a target price of $1400.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Justin Patterson from Keybanc set a target price of $1390.0 on 07/10/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.