Netflix (NFLX) Looks Good: Stock Adds 8.1% in Session

Netflix, Inc. NFLX was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 31.3% in the past one-month time frame.



The upmove perhaps came after the stock received bullish stance from Goldman Sachs analyst on bright prospects resulting from higher year-over-year growth in downloads during the second quarter.



The company has seen three positive estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Netflix. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.



Netflix currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.



A better-ranked stock in the Broadcast Radio and Television industry is Gray Television, Inc. GTN, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



