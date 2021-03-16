Netflix (NFLX) Leads Streaming Race With 35 Oscar Nominations

Netflix NFLX is leading the Oscar race with 35 nominations for 16 movies, including Mank and The Trial of the Chicago 7, per a Reuters report. The streaming giant’s Mank got the most nominations, including best picture, director, actor, and supporting actress.



Netflix films face significant competition from Nomadland for best pricture, which is now streaming on Walt Disney’s DIS Hulu. Disney got 15 nominations, including three for the animated movie Soul on the Disney+ streaming service.



Moreover, Amazon AMZN got 12 nominations overall. Amazon Studios’ Sound of Metal earned a nomination in the best picture category. Moreover, One Night in Miami picked up three nominations.



Furthermore, Apple AAPL earned its first nominations for movies on streaming service Apple TV+ for animated features Wolfwalkers and Greyhound. Moreover, Facebook-EA’s joint collaboration, Colette, earned an Oscar nomination for documentary short subject.

Robust Portfolio Aids Top-line Growth

Netflix is benefiting from its robust original content offerings of TV series, documentaries and feature films across various genres and languages. This has bolstered viewership on its platform. Moreover, coronavirus-induced shelter-in-place practices have driven subscriber growth for the company.



Markedly, Netflix’s paid subscribers, globally, grew to 203.66 million, increasing 21.9% on a year-over-year basis, in fourth-quarter 2020, beating management’s expectation of 201.15 million paid subscribers.



Notably, Netflix plans to release at least one new original film every week in 2021. The company’s releases for the first quarter of 2021 include season 3 of Cobra Kai, Lupin as well as To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before 3, the finale of the trilogy.



Moreover, Netflix's content portfolio includes Fate: The Winx Saga, Yes Day, Sky Rojo and Space Sweepers.



Additionally, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s continuous investments to expand its regional content portfolio is a key growth driver. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Netflix has a solid pipeline of regional content in 2021. The company is set to release 40 shows and movies for its Indian audience in the coming months.



Moreover, in January, Netflix established two new production facilities in Korea to increase its production of Korean original series and films, which further boosts its international presence.

