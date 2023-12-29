Netflix (NFLX) Introduces Latest Series Pokemon Concierge

Netflix NFLX recently launched a series named Pokémon Concierge in collaboration with The Pokémon Company. The series debuted globally on Dec 27, 2023.



The charming series follows Haru, a novice concierge, who takes care of the Pokémon alongside the experienced senior staff. Haru's journey involves adventure, friendship and self-discovery, depicted through innovative stop-motion animation by dwarf studios.



Renowned artist Tadahiro Uesugi, an Annie Award winner, contributed concept and character designs, aiming to infuse surprise into the Pokémon world. The production team meticulously crafted 30 facial expressions for Haru, adding depth to the series.



Director Iku Ogawa focused on the nuances of character movements, from Psyduck's waddle to Haru's running. By refining details in the script, Ogawa aimed for realism in this fantastical world. Familiar Pokémon design elements are hidden throughout the resort, providing a delightful treasure hunt for Pokémon enthusiasts.



Viewers will appreciate the intricate background details designed to offer a fresh discovery with each viewing. The series encourages repeated watches to uncover hidden surprises, ensuring a captivating experience for Pokémon enthusiasts.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have returned 66.3% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector's 16.9% rise. The remarkable achievement can be attributed to the success of its recently released Japanese content.

Netflix’s Upcoming Japanese Content to Aid Revenues

Netflix has received increasing demand from Japan in 2023. This has prompted the company to invest more in Japan. Upcoming Japanese content includes new anime series, such as THE ONE PIECE and Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance and the first anime adaptation of Rising Impact. This is expected to boost the company’s revenues in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NFLX's 2023 streaming revenues is pegged at $33.5 billion, indicating 6.5% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $12.08 per share, indicating 21.41% year-over-year growth.



WIT Studio, renowned for its contributions to successful anime like SPY x FAMILY and Attack on Titan (Season 1-3), is set to produce THE ONE PIECE, the upcoming anime series. THE ONE PIECE is set to be exclusively streamed worldwide on Netflix. This marks a major collaboration with THE ONE PIECE production committee, which includes representatives from Shueisha, Fuji Television Network and Toei Animation Co.



Requiem for Vengeance unfolds on the European front during the One Year War, a conflict portrayed in the initial Gundam series. The narrative explores familiar Gundam themes of conflict, love and human drama, illustrating the intense clashes among pilots maneuvering humanoid weapons known as Mobile Suits.



Rising Impact, the first anime adaptation of Nakaba Suzuki's renowned manga of the same title, is set to debut Season 1 exclusively on Netflix in June 2024, followed by Season 2 in August. The manga, which resonated with audiences in the late 1990s and early 2000s, revolves around themes of friendship and diligence.



Netflix is facing competition from giants like Amazon AMZN Prime, Warner Bros Discovery WBD and Disney DIS in the Japanese Market.



Amazon Prime Video, a major player in the streaming industry in Japan, made its initial foray into the Japanese market in 2000 as a traditional e-commerce platform. The gradual acquisition of users through this venture played a crucial role in promoting awareness for Prime Video. This strategic approach proved pivotal for attracting new customers.



Warner Bros. Discovery broadened its linear network presence in Japan through an extended partnership with local telecommunications company J:COM. The expanded portfolio introduces Discovery, Animal Planet, Mondo, Tabi, Cartoon Network, Movie+ and LalaTV to the Japanese audience. Additionally, the deal encompasses a notable increase in content titles from WBD's extensive library.



Disney's streaming platform made its entry into the Japanese market, launching its service in 2020. Disney+ achieved growth in Japan through various strategies. These include offering promotional discounts, featuring specialized content for children and providing access to unique franchises. With an eye on expanding its market share further, the company plans to produce more localized content in the near future.

