Netflix (NFLX) Grows International Portfolio With Danish Shows

Netflix NFLX continues to expand its international content with the upcoming release of Danish shows and movies.



The streaming giant recently announced a couple of Danish titles including the thriller series The Nurse and the feature film A Beautiful Life, scheduled to be launched in 2023. A couple of other Danish titles to be launched include Nicolas Winding Refn’s Copenhagen Cowboy and Ehrengard, a Danish feature film directed by Bille August.



Apart from Danish language content, Netflix is expanding Korean content. Five Korean shows were launched this month including Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area Part 2 (Dec 9), Alchemy of Souls (Dec 10), Single’s Inferno Season 2 (Dec 13), The Interest of Love (Dec 21) and The Fabulous (Dec 23). It is also set to launch The Glory on Dec 30.



Netflix’s ever-expanding foreign language content portfolio has been a major growth driver as the company continues to face stiff competition from the likes of Disney DIS, Apple AAPL and Comcast CMCSA in the streaming space.

Netflix, Inc. Price and Consensus

Netflix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Netflix, Inc. Quote

Netflix’s Prospect Gloomy in 2023

Netflix shares have declined 50.6% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Consumer & Discretionary sector, which dropped 37.5% over the same time frame. It has also underperformed Disney, Apple and Comcast, shares of which have declined 43.9%, 30.3% and 23.7%, respectively.



Netflix is suffering from waning demand as the subscriber base dwindles amid tough competition. Netflix’s latest ad-supported service also failed to excite its user base. The ad-supported plan, launched on Nov 3, accounted for only 9% of new Netflix sign-ups in the United States during November.



Moreover, Netflix is expected to face competition in the ad-supported streaming market from the likes of Disney and Comcast.



Disney followed in the footsteps of Netflix to offer its ad-supported tier starting Dec 8, 2022. The company’s streaming service Disney+, as of Oct 1, 2022, had 164.2 million paid subscribers compared with 118.1 million as of Oct 2, 2021.



Comcast’s Peacock also offers a free-to-watch tier with ad support that has about 40,000 hours of content. Peacock is well poised to grow, owing to its vast library of IPs and new productions.



Netflix currently expects to gain 4.5 million paid subscribers in fourth-quarter 2022. In third-quarter 2022, it gained 2.41 million paid subscribers globally, higher than its estimate of gaining one million users. At the end of the third quarter, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company had 223.09 million paid subscribers globally. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.