Netflix (NFLX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Netflix (NFLX) closed the most recent trading day at $418.06, moving +0.49% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.63% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the internet video service had lost 2.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 4.46%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.37%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Netflix as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Netflix to post earnings of $3.48 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.26%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.53 billion, up 7.6% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.95 per share and revenue of $33.73 billion, which would represent changes of +20.1% and +6.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Netflix should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.69% higher. Netflix is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Netflix is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 34.83. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.32.

Meanwhile, NFLX's PEG ratio is currently 1.37. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. NFLX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

