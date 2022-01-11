Netflix (NFLX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Netflix (NFLX) closed at $540.84 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.18% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.92% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the internet video service had lost 10.7% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Netflix as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 20, 2022. On that day, Netflix is projected to report earnings of $0.82 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 31.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.71 billion, up 16.04% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Netflix. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.2% lower. Netflix is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Netflix currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 40.64. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.02.

Meanwhile, NFLX's PEG ratio is currently 1.33. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Broadcast Radio and Television was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.37 at yesterday's closing price.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

