Netflix (NFLX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Netflix (NFLX) closed at $524.03, marking a +0.73% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.09%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NFLX as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 20, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.98, up 89.81% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.14 billion, up 23.71% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.81 per share and revenue of $29.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of +61.35% and +19.56%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NFLX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.01% higher. NFLX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, NFLX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 52.8. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.03.

It is also worth noting that NFLX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Broadcast Radio and Television was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.41 at yesterday's closing price.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

