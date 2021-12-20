Netflix (NFLX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Netflix (NFLX) closed the most recent trading day at $593.74, moving +1.19% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.14% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the internet video service had lost 13.56% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 9.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.37% in that time.

Netflix will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 20, 2022. On that day, Netflix is projected to report earnings of $0.82 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 31.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.72 billion, up 16.19% from the prior-year quarter.

NFLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.74 per share and revenue of $29.71 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +76.64% and +18.84%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Netflix. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.68% higher. Netflix is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Netflix currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 54.62. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.47, which means Netflix is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, NFLX's PEG ratio is currently 1.78. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Broadcast Radio and Television industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.