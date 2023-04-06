Netflix (NFLX) Expands International Content With Stolen

Netflix NFLX is expanding its international content portfolio with the adaptation of Ann-Helen Laestadius’ acclaimed novel, Stolen. Elin Kristina Oskal is starring in the leading role of Elsa and the movie is directed by Elle Marja Eira. It is slated to release globally on Netflix in 2024.



Originally published in Sweden in 2021, Stolen tells the story of a young woman’s “struggle to defend her indigenous heritage in a world where xenophobia is on the rise, climate change is threatening reindeer herding, and young people choose suicide in the face of collective desperation.”



Netflix producing Stolen reflects its initiatives to expand and diversify international content. Last year, the streaming giant entered into an agreement with the International Sami Film Institute to support Sami talent through investments in training and education.



Recently, the company announced that it would release the Swedish drama film One More Time, globally on Apr 21. It has a couple of Danish titles, including the thriller series, The Nurse, and the feature film, A Beautiful Life, scheduled to be launched in 2023.



Netflix’s latest Korean action-adventure movie, Kill Boksoon, entered Netflix’s top ten list with 19.61 million hours viewed, grabbing the #1 spot.

Strong Portfolio to Drive Growth

Netflix’s strategy to support communities in the regions it operates improves its footprint. Its ever-expanding foreign language content portfolio has been a major growth driver, as the company continues to face stiff competition from the likes of Apple AAPL, Disney DIS and Comcast CMCSA in the saturated streaming market.



The company’s strong and diverse content portfolio has been a major growth driver in recent times. It gained 7.66 million paid subscribers globally, higher than its estimate of 4.5 million users in the fourth quarter of 2022. Hits like Wednesday, Harry & Meghan, Troll, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery helped it win subscribers.



Netflix’s strong content is also helping it win accolades. It scooped six wins out of 16 nominations at the Oscars 2023. Apart from movies and shows, Netflix has started diversifying its portfolio with mobile games. It expects to launch 40 games this year and 70 games are in development.



For the first quarter of 2023, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) forecasts earnings of $2.82 per share, indicating a 20% decline from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues are anticipated to be $8.172 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 3.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Estimates Steady Prior to Q1 Results

Netflix shares have gained 16.1% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s gain of 8.8%. It has also outperformed Disney and Comcast but underperformed Apple shares. Disney, Comcast, and Apple have returned 15%, 8.8% and 26%, respectively.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $8.18 billion, indicating 3.9% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for first-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.81 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating a decline of 20.4% from the year-ago quarter reported figure.

