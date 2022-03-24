Netflix (NFLX) Expands Game Content With First-Person Shooter

Netflix NFLX is expanding its gaming content with new mobile games, including its first first-person shooter game, Into The Dead 2: Unleashed.



Developed by New Zealand-based developer PikPok, the game features multiple action-packed chapters, dozens of stages (oil fields and military bases) and hundreds of challenges (think burning forests and snowy mountain tops).



Netflix launched its games in November 2021 with five titles and eventually expanded it to 14 titles. The games are included as part of its subscription and do not include extra fees, ads or in-app purchases.



Netflix’s games belong to various genres, including casual puzzle and card games to scrolling arcade-style titles. Touted as the “ultimate runner/shooter hybrid”, Into The Dead 2: Unleashed pushes Netflix into the more serious gaming space, which is expected to attract subscribers.



Netflix is looking to gain more of users’ time amid stiff competition from the likes of TikTok as well as from streaming services provided by Disney DIS, Apple AAPL and Paramount Global PARA.



The streaming giant is looking to up the ante with a solid content portfolio. The expanding mobile game portfolio is expected to keep the user base engaged.

In the year-to-date period, Netflix’s shares have tumbled 37.9% compared with the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry’s and the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s declines of 22.7% and 12.1%, respectively.



Netflix’s underperformance is primarily attributed to stiff competition in the streaming space. Disney benefits from the growing popularity of Disney+, owing to a strong content portfolio and a cheaper bundle offering.



The service offers nearly 700 movies and 11,700 episodes of television shows from brands such as Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Disney+ originals.



Paramount Global’s Paramount+ has been witnessing subscriber growth driven by an expanding content portfolio. Paramount+ hosts a portfolio of more than 2,500 movies and 30,000 TV episodes, including content on popular franchises such as Star Trek and SpongeBob.



Meanwhile, Apple TV+ originals are getting recognized globally as critically acclaimed releases. Recently, Apple TV+ original, Ted Lasso, became the most awarded series at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards, also being crowned the Best Comedy Series.



However, in comparison, Netflix’s content is still more popular. Six of the 10 most searched shows in 2021 were on Netflix, and it had the year’s biggest hit in Squid Game.



However, Netflix’s first-quarter 2022 subscriber addition rate is expected to remain muted due to the lack of content, stiff competition and macro-economic impact of COVID-19 in several parts of the world.



Netflix currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



