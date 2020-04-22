Netflix (NFLX) Earnings Point to a Long-Term Advantage

When the stock market tumbles, as it did from the end of February to late March this year, those investors lucky enough to have some cash in their accounts start looking for bargains. They usually base those decisions, as traders and investors always have, on what happened in the past. However, each situation is unique; what worked well before may not do so this time around.

In a financial crisis, which was what caused the last crash in 2008-9, there are very few, if any, actual winners. So, the strategy that looks best with 20/20 hindsight from those days was buying companies that were directly implicated, looked to be teetering on the edge of bankruptcy, but ultimately survived. Something like Bank of America (BAC), for example, which gained four or five hundred percent from its lows in six or seven months.

In some ways it could be argued that there was really no alternative back then. If firms like B of A and the other big banks had collapsed, the entire global economy would have imploded There was nothing that benefited from what was happening, so if you were betting on survival, it made sense to buy the hardest-hit.

This time is different.

This time there are companies that will actually benefit from the changes that are taking place, which is why Netflix's (NFLX) earnings release yesterday afternoon was so significant.

Everyone was aware that forcing vast swathes of the global population to stay home for extended periods could potentially benefit a streaming service like NFLX. Analysts had therefore been adding to the predicted subscriber additions as the release approached, but Netflix smashed even those adjusted expectations. They added 16 million global subscribers versus estimates going in of just over half that number.

Early indications are that, despite that, traders are focused this morning on the bad news in the report. Actual EPS missed expectations, coming in at $1.57, a little lower than the consensus estimate for $1.61. They also offered cautious guidance, saying that that boost could be short-lived and that it was “…hard to say if there are strategic long-term implications…” of this quarter’s results.

That probably provides an opportunity to those with a longer-term view though, because record subscriber growth wasn’t the end of the good news. Perhaps the most remarkable thing to come out of last night’s release and subsequent investor call was not the massive subscriber additions, but what they are subscribing to.

Netflix, it turns out, has enough content either ready to go, or is in post-production, to last until early 2021 at regular release rates.

That will have two notable effects. It will provide for a period, hopefully quite short, when Netflix’ spending on new productions is close to zero, but subscriptions, and therefore revenues, are growing rapidly. Even if that period is short as hoped, it will still result in a build-up of significant cash reserves to fund future content.

It will also make those new subscriptions a lot “stickier.” Networks are already leaning quite heavily on repeats, and some other streaming services like Disney+ may have good catalogs of stuff, but they also rely mainly on recycled content. In that scenario, a few bucks a month for Netflix will seem like a bargain to bored people stuck at home.

We know that at some point we will get through this pandemic and come out the other side, so the appeal of directly hit stocks in things like cruise lines and airlines is understandable given that they are still available at fractions of their pre-drop prices. In contrast, NFLX is currently just over ten percent above where it was on February 20 when the market collapse began.

I can see that to some that just doesn’t equate to the kind of value they feel they should be seeking at a time like this, but until we have a better idea how long this will last, buying stock in a company that stands to derive long-term benefit makes sense to me.

