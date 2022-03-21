Netflix (NFLX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Netflix (NFLX) closed at $374.59, marking a -1.58% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the internet video service had lost 2.73% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Netflix as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 19, 2022. On that day, Netflix is projected to report earnings of $2.89 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 22.93%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.94 billion, up 10.86% from the year-ago period.

NFLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.88 per share and revenue of $33.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.2% and +12.49%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Netflix. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.03% lower within the past month. Netflix is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Netflix is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 34.98. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.78, so we one might conclude that Netflix is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that NFLX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.4. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Broadcast Radio and Television was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.4 at yesterday's closing price.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

