Netflix (NFLX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Netflix (NFLX) closed at $356.77 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.56% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the internet video service had lost 13.1% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 11.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.57% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Netflix as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Netflix is projected to report earnings of $2.89 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 22.93%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.95 billion, up 10.92% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.87 per share and revenue of $33.42 billion, which would represent changes of -3.29% and +12.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Netflix. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.7% lower. Netflix is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Netflix currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.01. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.6.

Investors should also note that NFLX has a PEG ratio of 1.33 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Broadcast Radio and Television stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.33 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.