Netflix (NFLX) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Netflix (NFLX) was down 5.82% at $72.88. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.33%.

Shares of the internet video service witnessed a loss of 12.66% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 1.15%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.02%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Netflix in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 16, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.79, signifying a 9.72% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $12.57 billion, showing a 13.48% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.6 per share and revenue of $51.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +42.29% and +13.77%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Netflix. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Netflix presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Netflix currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.5. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.22 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that NFLX has a PEG ratio of 0.98. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Broadcast Radio and Television stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.99 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 160, this industry ranks in the bottom 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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