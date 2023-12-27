Netflix (NFLX) Delights Fans With Yu Yu Hakusho & Rebel Moon

Netflix NFLX recently released the live-action adaptation of Yu Yu Hakusho featuring Takumi Kitamura and the sci-fi film Rebel Moon — Part 1: A Child of Fire, which is directed, written and produced by Zack Snyder.



Rebel Moon — Part 1 revolves around revenge against a tyrannical empire in a visually stunning galaxy. Yu Yu Hakusho, a live-action manga adaptation, achieved a remarkable milestone, topping Netflix's Weekly Global Top 10 Non-English TV List with 7.7 million views and marking the most significant global debut for a Japanese series.



Both Rebel Moon and Yu Yu Hakusho delve into the theme of justice. The character named Yusuke of Yu Yu Hakusho unintentionally became a hero by adhering to his sense of justice.



Shares of NFLX, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), have returned 66.6% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s 16.2% rise. The remarkable achievement can be attributed to the success of its recently released content. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recently Released Content to Aid Streaming Revenues

Netflix's recently released content, ranging from sci-fi epics to manga adaptations, is boosting the company's broad audience base and streaming revenues. This trend is expected to continue in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Netflix's 2023 streaming revenues is pegged at $33.5 billion, indicating 6.5% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $12.08 per share, indicating 21.41% year-over-year growth.



Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire stormed to the top of the English Films List on Netflix with a staggering 23.9 million views, claiming the spotlight as the most-watched title. Leave the World Behind, featuring a star-studded cast, took a strong second place with 19.7 million views, adding to the diversity of the top-performing content.



On the Non-English TV List, the live-action manga adaptation Yu Yu Hakusho (Japan) continued its dominance for the second consecutive week, securing the top spot with 6.2 million views. The romantic comedy My Demon (Korea) held steady at #2 in its fifth week, drawing 3.6 million views.



Netflix’s content is facing competition from giants like Amazon AMZN Prime, Warner Bros Discovery WBD and Disney DIS.



Amazon Prime Video, a major player in the streaming industry, has been available since 2006, offering on-demand access to a vast library of online video content. Operated by Amazon, it can be accessed either independently or as part of the Amazon Prime subscription. Users have the flexibility to rent or purchase TV shows and movies.



Founded in 2014 and based in New York, WBD's HBO Now has undergone significant growth since its establishment. Similar to Netflix, this on-demand video service offers users access to a wide array of compelling content, spanning movies and shows. The platform ensures flexibility by allowing content consumption on various devices, such as televisions, smartphones, personal computers and tablets.



Since its launch in 2019, Disney's streaming service has gained substantial popularity, offering ad-free access to a diverse collection of Disney, Marvel, Pixar, National Geographic and Star Wars content. Known for its family-friendly focus, the platform appeals to both young adults and children, featuring exclusive franchises that contribute to its widespread acclaim.





