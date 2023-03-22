Netflix (NFLX) Casts Gabriel Leone as Lead of Senna Miniseries

Netflix NFLX recently announced that Brazilian actor Gabriel Leone would play the protagonist of three-time F1 champion Aryton Senna da Silva in its miniseries Senna. The series will be shot in English and Brazilian Portuguese and is expected to be available in 2024.



The six-episode series will explore Senna’s personality and relationships starting from his career debut and will culminate with the tragic death of Senna in an accident during the San Marino Grand Prix, Italy.



The series will be produced by Brazil’s Gullane for Netflix with complete support from Senna’s family. It will be a dual directorial with showrunner Vicente Amorim and director Juila Rezende.

Netflix’s Diverse Content Portfolio to Aid Prospect

Netflix shares have declined 20.2% in the past year, outperforming the Zacks Consumer & Discretionary sector, which plunged 21.7% over the same time frame. The streaming-giant has been suffering from stiff competition from the likes of Disney DIS, Amazon AMZN and Apple AAPL.



Netflix’s revenues increased 1.9% year over year in fourth-quarter 2022 thanks to strong content.



Moreover, the global paid subscriber base increased 4% year-over-year in the fourth quarter to 230.75 million.



Netflix, Inc. Price and Consensus

Netflix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Netflix, Inc. Quote

NFLX shares have also outperformed Disney and Amazon, but Apple turned out to be better. Shares of Disney, Amazon and Apple have declined 31.1%, 39% and 5.7% in the past year, respectively.



This outperformance can be explained by its diversified content portfolio and expanding game portfolio, which is attributable to heavy investments in the production and distribution of multilinguistic content.



Some other upcoming projects of Netflix are Murder Mystery 2, One Hundred Years of Solitude, Kill Boksoon.

What Awaits Netflix in 2023?

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company expects first-quarter 2023 revenues to increase 3.9% year-over-year to around $8.17 billion. Earnings are pegged around $2.82 per share. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $8.18 billion, indicating 3.92% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for first-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.81 per share, unchanged in the past 30 days.



Netflix has expanded its focus on its mobile games portfolio, with 40 games to be released this year and 70 games in the development phase. It is also developing 16 games in its in-house game studios. It has also been to acquiring several game studios like Next Games, Boss Fight Entertainment and Night School Studio to expand its footprint in the industry.



Netflix has started making improvements in its newly launched ad delivery service, which will be better for consumers. More relevant advertising will bring more value to the advertisers and a better set of product offerings for advertisers to buy.



Throughout 2023, Netflix expects to see accelerating revenue growth through rolling out paid sharing model in a broad perspective and scaling of lower-priced ad supported plans.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.