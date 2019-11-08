Netflix (NFLX) Can Survive the Steaming Wars

Ever since Disney (DIS) released earnings yesterday, the conversation around the stock is being dominated by one thing: Its new streaming service, named Disney+, which is coming soon. That this can overshadow what was an all-around great quarter for such an iconic company tells you the potential impact this could have on other stocks.

The so-called "streaming wars" are big news, but one bit of conventional wisdom around the issue is that Disney+, Apple+ and any other plusses that may be coming will be bad for Netflix (NFLX). But this "wisdom" ignores one basic fact.

Netflix is one resilient company. I, for one, wouldn’t want to bet against them.

Now is probably a good time to remind ourselves that Netflix started out as a mail-order video company. The whole idea of video cassettes now seems quaint, and the concept of mailing them to consumers, rather than consumers going to shops that carried video tapes, seems far from revolutionary. At the time, though, it was exactly that. When it was superseded by online delivery, Netflix quickly became a leader there, too.

Adaptability and success in the face of adversity is just what they do.

Ignoring the other streaming services for a moment and focusing on Disney+, Netflix has one big advantage. They have a delivery network in place. A lot is being made of the announcement that Disney’s service will be available through Amazon (AMZN)’s Fire system, but that is big news only because it is a partial solution to a problem. To be successful, Disney will have to negotiate with cable and wireless companies that already have deals in place with Netflix. That gives Netflix a lot of leverage.

Of course, Disney has one big advantage in this war; they have a great library of popular content. The franchises that make up the bulk of that content, however, such as Star Wars, already have fans that access the movies and shows through other platforms. They may well switch, but that will be a form of self-cannibalization. Is it likely that consumers will ditch NFLX to get Disney+? No, far more likely is that they just get both.

That is the broader point here. Additional streaming services are just that -- additional. It is not a zero-sum game. Consumers have already shown that they will add new services, not necessarily replace those they already have. It is quite possible to like both Peaky Blinders and Star Wars, and to be prepared to pay for both. The negativity around NFLX assumes that this time will be different, and that is rarely a good basis on which to invest.

Netflix is already in a very competitive environment but last time I looked, they were posting year-on-year revenue growth of over thirty percent and profit growth of over sixty-five percent. They have levered free cash flow of $15.65 billion and an operating margin of over 12.5%. All that tells you that they are a well-run company that can face challenges and still win.

As the hoopla around the new services continues over the next month or so, NFLX may well drop further. If it does though, it will be an opportunity for long-term investors to pick up stock in a proven winner relatively cheaply.

