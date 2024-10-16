Is Netflix (NFLX) a Buy Heading into Q3 Earnings Announcement?

Streaming pioneer Netflix NFLX is set to report third-quarter results on Thursday after the closing bell. Netflix, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has exceeded the earnings mark in three of the past four quarters. But with subscriber growth likely to slow, is NFLX a buy before the announcement?

Analysts are expecting NFLX to deliver quarterly earnings of $5.09 per share, reflecting a 36.5% improvement relative to the same quarter in the prior year. Revenues of $9.77 billion would mark a 14.3% jump versus the year-ago period. The streaming giant boasts a 6.2% average earnings surprise over the prior four quarters.

Subscriber growth is expected to moderate as gains from a password-sharing crackdown ease. NFLX stock has handily outperformed the market in 2024 with 45% return. Our proprietary earnings model doesn’t conclusively predict another earnings beat for the upcoming announcement.

