Is Netflix (NFLX) a 'Buy' Ahead of Q2 Earnings Announcement?

Streaming pioneer Netflix NFLX is set to report Q2 earnings results on Thursday after the closing bell. Netflix, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has handily outperformed the market year-to-date with a better than 40% return. But with markets looking extended in the short-term, is the stock a buy heading into the release?

Analysts are expecting NFLX to deliver quarterly earnings of $7.07 per share, reflecting a nearly 45% improvement relative to the same quarter in the prior year. Projected revenues of $11.06 billion would mark a 15.7% jump versus the year-ago period.

Netflix has beaten earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters. The streaming giant boasts a 6.94% average earnings surprise over that timeframe.

Strong member retention and healthy engagement levels support its ambitious targets. Key content returners in 2025 like Wednesday and Stranger Things hold promise. Our proprietary earnings model conclusively predicts another earnings beat for the upcoming announcement.

