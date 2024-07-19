Netflix (NFLX) Blends Action & Comedy in Mission: Cross Film

Netflix NFLX is set to release a new action-comedy film, Mission: Cross, on Aug 9, promising viewers a thrilling mix of humor, suspense and heartwarming moments. Directed by Lee Myung-hoon, the film stars veteran actors Hwang Jung-min and Yum Jung-ah in lead roles.



The plot centers around Kang-mu, a former agent now living as a house husband, and his wife Mi-seon, a decorated officer in the Major Crimes Investigation Division. Their seemingly ordinary life takes an unexpected turn when Kang-mu is drawn back into the world of espionage, leading to a series of misunderstandings and high-stakes adventures.



The recently released trailer offers a glimpse into the film's dynamic storyline. It showcases Kang-mu's reluctant return to fieldwork and Mi-seon's determined pursuit of justice, with their paths intersecting in both comical and intense situations. The film's poster, featuring the couple in bulletproof gear with explosions behind them, further emphasizes the action-packed nature of the story.



Mission: Cross appears to tackle themes of trust, identity and the balance between personal and professional lives. The premise of a house husband with a secret past and a high-ranking police officer wife provides a fresh take on traditional gender roles in action films.



With its star-studded cast, intriguing plot and promise of both laughter and adrenaline, Mission: Cross is shaping up to be a noteworthy addition to Netflix's summer lineup.

Growing Popularity of Netflix’s Content Suggests Bright Prospects

As streaming platforms continue to compete for subscribers, original content like Mission: Cross plays a crucial role in Netflix's efforts to maintain its market position. At the end of the second quarter, Netflix had 277.65 million paid subscribers across more than 190 countries globally, up 16.5% year over year.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company reported an increase of 8.05 million paid subscribers globally in the second quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



On Jul 18, Netflix announced that it was the most nominated brand for the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards and it has also demonstrated the breadth and quality of NFLX’s programming.



The company gained 107 nominations across 35 series, TV movies and specials, including for dramas like The Crown, Baby Reindeer, Ripley and 3 Body Problem; documentaries like Beckham and The Greatest Night in Pop; as well as reality shows, such as Love is Blind, Queer Eye and Love On The Spectrum. On the other hand, a famous movie like Unfrosted and Scoop, the animated series named Blue Eye Samurai and the company’s first live nomination for The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady contributed to NFLX’s success.



Netflix’s expanding regional content is a major positive, which bodes well with the long-term growth of the company.



NFLX's strategic expansion into ad-supported tiers and gaming diversifies revenue streams while broadening its market reach. The crackdown on password sharing is poised to unlock significant untapped revenue potential. With a robust international presence and data-driven content creation, Netflix is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing global demand for streaming entertainment.



The company anticipates total revenues to be $9.727 billion, suggesting growth of 13.9% year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pinned at $9.53 billion, lower than the company’s expectation.



NFLX has projected earnings of $5.1 per share, suggesting growth of 36.7% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.7 per share, currently lower than the company’s expectation.



However, Netflix faces tough competition in the streaming space from Amazon AMZN, Disney DIS and Apple AAPL.



Shares of NFLX have returned 32.1% in the year-to-date (YTD) period and outperformed Amazon, Disney, Apple and the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector. Amazon, Disney, Apple and the sector have returned 21.4%, 7.2%, 16.4% and 16.7%, respectively, in the same time frame.

