Netflix (NFLX) Backs Archewell Production's Heart of Invictus

Netflix NFLX will release the new multi-episode docu-series titled Heart of Invictus under Archewell Productions owned by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Heart of Invictus will be created in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, of which Prince Harry is a patron. Prince Harry will appear on camera and serve as executive producer on the series directed by Oscar winners Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara.



The Invictus Games is a multi-sport event created in 2017 by Prince Harry for military personnel and veterans wounded in combat. The series will document their training and reveal their compelling life stories, as well as follow the Games’ organizers as they partner with each nation’s team to support their athletes.



Markedly, per the multi-year deal signed in September 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will make documentaries, feature films, scripted television shows and children’s series for Netflix. Additionally, they are working with Oprah Winfrey on a documentary series about mental health for Apple’s AAPL Apple TV+ streaming service.

Netflix Rides on Robust Content Portfolio

Netflix is benefiting from its robust original content offerings of TV series, documentaries and feature films across various genres and languages. This has bolstered viewership on its platform. Moreover, coronavirus-induced shelter-in-place practices have driven subscriber growth for the company.



According to the Motion Picture Association’s annual Theme report, global subscriptions for video streaming jumped to 1.1 billion in 2020. A total of 23.1 million new subscribers were added across the world, reflecting an increase of 26% on a year-over-year basis.



Moreover, the United States was one of the biggest gainers last year, with subscribers growing 32% from 2019 to 306.8 million. Per the study, 55% of U.S. adults said that they watched more films and television shows through digital platforms. The trend is likely to continue given that the virus scare is still making people hesitant to step out of their houses.



Markedly, Netflix’s paid subscribers, globally, grew to 203.66 million, increasing 21.9% on a year-over-year basis, in fourth-quarter 2020, beating management’s expectation of 201.15 million paid subscribers.



Notably, Netflix plans to release at least one new original film every week in 2021. The company’s upcoming TV shows and movies for spring 2021 includes Selena: The Series Part 2, superhero epic Thunder Force, reality competition The Circle Season 2, comedy series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, sci-fi thriller Stowaway, family drama Jupiter’s Legacy, epic fantasy adventure Shadow and Bon, and horror movie titled Things Heard and Seen among others.



Additionally, Netflix has a solid pipeline of regional content in 2021. The company is set to release 40 shows and movies for its India audience in the coming months.



Moreover, in January, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company established two new production facilities in Korea to increase its production of Korean original series and films, which further boost its international presence. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



However, solid growth prospects of the streaming market have attracted prominent tech and media companies like Apple, Comcast, Discovery, AT&T, ViacomCBS VIAC and Disney DIS and incumbents including Amazon and Roku.



Netflix is expected to strengthen its original content offerings of TV series, documentaries and feature films across various genres and languages in the rest of 2021 to combat intensifying competition in the streaming space, which is expected to reach $184.2 billion by 2027, per Grand View Research.



Meanwhile, Netflix is working on a test that would restrict users from sharing account login information as the company might be losing subscription revenues over and above its large subscriber base. This feature will warn users from sharing their password with friends or family unless they are living with them.

