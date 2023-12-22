Netflix (NFLX) and NMEA Collaborate for Fifth Taiwan Workshop

Netflix NFLX and the New Media Entertainment Association (NMEA) have joined forces for the fifth consecutive year, participating in the Asian New Media Summit. The event, organized by the NMEA, brought together creative teams from prominent Taiwanese films and series for a writers' workshop and a creators' panel.



At the creators' panel, titled "Netflix’s Universe of Diverse Stories: Creative Storytelling in Taiwanese Content," notable figures such as Marry My Dead Body producer Jin Bai-lun, Wave Makers director Jayde Lin and At the Moment producer Nick Tai shared insights into their experiences, thus crafting innovative stories and taking their productions to an international level.



The horror-comedy film Marry My Dead Body gained critical acclaim in Taiwan and internationally, becoming the country's selection for the Best International Feature category at the upcoming Oscars.



Netflix collaborated with the screenwriters of At the Moment to host a writers' workshop, which was attended by more than 80 aspiring writers and creators. Led by Golden Bell award-winning screenwriter Ryan Tu, the workshop delved into the creative journey and experience of working on At the Moment, offering tips to foster creativity and navigate challenges in the writers' room.



Netflix Betting on Consumer Experience to Aid Viewership

Netflix is embarking on a new phase as a company, marking its 26th year since its DVD-by-mail beginnings and its 16th year in the streaming realm. Following the resolution of the Hollywood strikes, Netflix recently disclosed significant viewership data, a move eagerly anticipated by actors and creators.



The company is betting big on consumers' TV app experience, mobile experience, search and recommendations and commercial strategy encompassing pricing structures, ad-supported tiers and the recent crackdown on password sharing.



Netflix looks ahead by venturing into gaming and live broadcasts, with a keen focus on optimizing the "second screen" or mobile device that viewers often use concurrently while watching TV. The company envisions the Netflix mobile app becoming a versatile "Swiss army knife," capturing users' attention in diverse ways.



The company aims to transform the mobile app into an interactive platform, where viewers, after watching a show with a plot twist, might receive a push notification directing them to an explanation of the series' finale. This approach extends to personalization, allowing fashion enthusiasts to browse onscreen styles and incorporating ads on mobile to minimize disruptions.



Additionally, viewers of competition shows could use their mobile devices to vote. Netflix is looking to develop internal "content intelligence" for shows, predicting the potential success and appeal of content. The company strives to make the browsing experience akin to "unwrapping a gift" when users discover a new show.



Shares of NFLX, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), have returned 66.7% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s 16.1% rise. The remarkable achievement can be attributed to the sustained expansion of the subscriber base and the compelling array of content selections. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



These features are expected to keep viewers engaged and fend off competition from players like Amazon AMZN Prime, Warner Bros Discovery WBD and Disney DIS.



Amazon Prime Video, a giant in the streaming industry, can be accessed independently or as an inclusion in Amazon's Prime subscription. Operated by Amazon, this well-received platform delivers on-demand online video content. Its inception dates back to 2006 and users have the option to rent or buy TV shows and movies.



Established in 2014 with headquarters in New York, WBD’s HBO Now has experienced impressive expansion since its inception. This on-demand video service operates like Netflix, providing users with access to a diverse range of engaging content, including movies and shows. The content is accessible on various devices, including TVs, smartphones, PCs and tablets.



Disney's streaming service, introduced in 2019, has garnered considerable popularity over time. The ad-free streaming platform includes a wide array of Disney movies and various titles sourced from Marvel and Pixar. Additionally, it features content from National Geographic and encompasses the complete Star Wars franchise.

