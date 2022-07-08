Netflix (NFLX) Adds Spatial Audio to Select Movies and Shows

Netflix NFLX has announced that it will begin rolling out the spatial audio feature to all devices globally, in an attempt to enhance the user listening experience for select original titles.



The popular streaming service has partnered with German audio brand, Sennheiser, to bring the feature to all Netflix users, irrespective of device and streaming plan. The new feature will work without the use of any extra accessories or equipment and will be particularly noticeable to those who use headphones.



While the platform already supports 4K, HDR, Dolby Atmos and Netflix Calibrated Mode for a great viewing experience, the spatial audio support will give viewers a cinematic experience at home.



Netflix has made it even easier to find movies and TV shows that do support the new audio feature. Users can simply search for “spatial audio” in the search bar and select a show or film that supports the same from the search results.



Popular Netflix original show Stranger Things, is one of the first shows to be supported by spatial audio. Other supported content includes Red Notice, The Witcher, Raising Dion, Castlevania, Interceptor, Lock & Key and The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Netflix, Inc. Price and Consensus

Netflix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Netflix, Inc. Quote

Netflix Joins Other Streamers Offering Spatial Audio Support

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s launch of the long-awaited audio feature brings it into the league of rivals including Amazon AMZN, Apple AAPL, Disney DIS and Hulu, all of which offer spatial audio support for compatible movies and TV shows. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



In October, last year, Amazon’s music streaming service, Amazon Music, made its music compatible in spatial audio available on multiple devices for Unlimited tier subscribers.



Disney+ subscribers using Apple devices such as Apple TV, iPad, or iPhone can enhance the listening experience through spatial audio while watching action films and TV shows like Avengers: Endgame, The Mandalorian Mulan, Onward and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, among others.



Netflix added support for Apple's spatial audio in August 2021. Apple's system works only with AirPods Pro, AirPods Max and AirPods 3 on Apple TV 4K, Mac, iPad and iPhone. Netflix will continue to use Apple's system on Apple devices.



However, the Netflix implementation will not support the head-tracking aspect, which gives the sound output a sense of direction, noticeable when you move your head around. Furthermore, if a user is watching Netflix content on an iPhone, iPad or Apple TV, spatial audio will only be available if the sound quality is set to “High” or “Auto.”

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.