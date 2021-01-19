Netflix (NFLX) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Netflix (NFLX) is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Tuesday. The streaming pioneer leads off what will be an important barometer for tech earnings, particularly as the markets assess asset valuations in a post-Covid world.

You would be hard-pressed to find another company not named Zoom (ZM) that has capitalized more on the stay-at-home economy. Under Covid-induced lockdown restrictions, Netflix has seen robust subscriber additions as the nation turned to streaming services for entertainment. But can the company maintain its streaming lead? Netflix stock is down almost 10% year to date, while falling 5% over the past six months, compared to 17% rise in the S&P 500 index.

Although the market broadly expects the company to remain the most successful streamer in 2021, the likes of Disney’s (DIS) Disney+ is and Apple (AAPL) are coming on strong, as are other rivals such as HBO Max, NBCUniversal's Peacock and others such as Amazon (AMZN) Prime and Hulu. According to SimilarWeb data reported by Business Insider, the company continues to enjoy strong subscriber increases in international markets, though its North American growth is slowing.

For the just-ended quarter, Netflix forecasted to add 6 million global streaming subscribers -- a number that would bring it global total to 201.15 million. The company didn’t excite investors with its third quarter results as subscriber growth slowed more than analysts expected. Understandably, investors now want to know how much more runway Netflix has left, particularly given the increase in competitive streamers that now exist.

For the quarter that ended December, Wall Street expects Netflix to earn $1.38 per share on revenue of $6.61 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were $1.30 per share on $5.47 billion in revenue. For the full year, Netflix’s earnings are projected to increase 52% year over year to $6.28 per share, while full-year revenue of $24.97 billion would mark an increase of 24% year over year.

As is often the case, how Netflix guides for the next quarter and full year will determine how the stock reacts. But unlike previous quarters, that’s not the only thing Wall Street will be focusing on. Canaccord analyst Maria Ripps, who has an Overweight rating and $630 target price on the stock, will look into the company’s free cash flow generation. In a note to investors, Ripps commented on Netflix’s recent price increases and the fact that the company discontinued free trials, while its competitors have relied on promotions to drive subscribers growth.

For the just-ended quarter, Ripps expects Netflix to have added 6.7 million more subscribers and 28.6 million for all of 2021, including 9.4 million in the first quarter. Netflix has continued to dominate viewing time in 2020, “thanks to the breadth and depth of its original content library,” she argued. These are aggressive targets given the competitive climate. But if the company on Tuesday can top 200 million subs, as expected, not only would that be a significant milestone, it would also set a high bar for competitors to reach.

