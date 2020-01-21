Netflix (NFLX) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Can Netflix (NFLX) fight off threats from emerging streaming platforms from not only tech giants Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN), but also from media titans Disney (DIS) and Comcast (CMCSA) asset NBCUniversal? Netflix is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 financial results Tuesday after the closing bell.

These are just some of the key topics management is certain to address during the conference call with analysts. The movie streaming market is expected to gain steam in the next few years, to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 20% from 2018 to 2025 and reach $124.57 billion by 2025, according to Grand View Research. But if losing customers to streaming competition is an issue, Netflix is not showing it to the extent that its stock price might suggest.

Netflix stock has reversed course, falling some 6% in six months and down 4% over the past year. Netflix believes it has made the necessary investments in original content (in both movies and TV shows) to maintain its status the streaming movie leader. Investors have, nonetheless, begun to re-evaluate Netflix’s long-term growth potential. Analysts remain positive that Netflix’s first-mover advantage won’t disrupt its subscriber growth story. The company on Tuesday must do its part to affirm that level of confidence.

For the quarter that ended December, Wall Street expects Netflix to earn 52 cents per share on revenue of $5.45 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earning were 30 cents per share on $4.19 billion in revenue. For the full year, earnings are projected to rise 25% to $3.36 per share, while full-year revenue of $20.14 billion would mark an increase of 27.5% year over year.

To reverse the decline in the stock, not only strong subscriber additions for both domestic and international markets, but also upbeat subscriber guidance. In third quarter, the company’s global streaming paid net subscribers were 6.77 million, putting its total global subscribers at 158.33 million, reflecting a 21% gain year over year. Third quarter revenue rose 31% year over year to $5.25 billion, while profits more-than doubled year-over-year to $980 million. Just as important, Q3 operating margin increased to 19% from 12% in the year-ago quarter.

The results of the quarter, particularly subscriber adds and engagement, were nothing short of impressive, underscoring the variety, diversity and quality of Netflix’s content library. While investors and analysts have shifted focus to the 'streaming wars,’ Netflix’s focus remains on execution. On Tuesday the company will seek to maintain that momentum. The projected growth rate of the streaming market, which Netflix pioneered, has shown no signs of slowing down.

In that vein, the company believes the overall market opportunity for streaming remains strong, saying it believes it is less than 10% of TV screen time and much less on mobile. As such, analysts will want to see how much Netflix, which is expected to grow fiscal 2019 profits by 25%, plans to invest in original content as means to assure it remains a dominant platform despite emerging new threats.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.