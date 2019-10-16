Netflix (NFLX) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Is it time to finally buy Netflix (NFLX)? Shares of the movie streaming giant have been under heavy selling pressure over the past three months, falling some 30%, compared to an 8% rise for the S&P 500 index. But can the company deliver enough subscribers to reverse this trend?

That’s among the many questions investors are hoping to learn when Netflix reports third-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results after the closing bell Wednesday. Netflix stock has been punished since the company reported second-quarter net new subscriber additions that missed Wall Street estimates. The company is facing much stiffer competition not only from the existing players such as Amazon (AMZN) and Hulu but also from new platforms from Disney (DIS) and Apple (AAPL), forcing the Street to re-evaluate Netflix’s long-term growth potential.

Netflix guided in its Q2 report for 7 million Q3 paid subscriber additions, of which 6.2 million will come from international markets, while 800,000 is expected from the U.S. The Street is modeling from 8.04 million international and 1.44 million U.S. paid subscriber adds. While these figures suggest analysts remain positive that Netflix’s first-mover advantage won’t disrupt its growth story, the company on Wednesday must do its part by delivering not only strong subscriber additions for both domestic and international markets but also upbeat guidance for Q4.

For the quarter that ended September, Wall Street expects Netflix to earn $1.04 per share on revenue of $5.25 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were 89 cents per share on $4 billion in revenue. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to rise 20.5% to $3.23 per share, while full-year revenue of $20.22 billion would mark an increase of 28% year over year.

Competing streaming services from Disney and Apple, which are set to launch in November, will be among the questions analysts will ask. Investors will be looking for some commentary from Netflix management on how much of an impact it expects Disney and Apple might have on subscriber growth for the fourth quarter. In terms of that heightened competitive, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings referred to it as ”a whole new world.” The implication being that Netflix hasn’t faced that threat level before.

Competitive pressures aside, investors are also concerned by the number of popular content Netflix is set to lose due to the end of various licensing deals. “Friends” and “The Office” are two of the most talked-about shows Netflix will lose within a year, which could force the company to spend even more on programming as replacements. The company in 2018 spent $13 billion on content. That number, currently $6.3 billion in the first six months, is expected to rise on an annual basis.

Will its content spend be enough to keep subscribers tuned in? Netflix’s main competitive advantage has been its broad-based approach to content spending. That said, Netflix stock will move based on its subscriber data. To the extent the company can meet or exceed its Q3 guidance for 7 million subscriber additions, Netflix stock could rebound handsomely.

