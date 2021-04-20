Netflix (NFLX) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Netflix (NFLX) is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Tuesday. The streaming pioneer leads off what will be an important barometer for tech earnings, particularly as the market assess asset valuations in a post-COVID world.

You would be hard-pressed to find another company that has capitalized more on the stay-at-home economy. Under pandemic-induced lockdown restrictions, Netflix has seen robust subscriber additions as the nation turned to streaming services for entertainment. But can the company maintain its streaming lead? Netflix stock is down almost 10% year to date, while falling 5% over the past six months, compared to 17% rise in the S&P 500 index.

Despite the emergence of rival streamers such as Disney+ (DIS), HBO Max (T) and Apple TV+ (AAPL), Netflix has figured out ways to maintain its status as the king of streaming. The company has been willing to consistently re-evaluate its market position and approach to remain competitive. One recent example is the deal with Sony (SNE) which now allows Netflix not only to receive more content sooner than previously, it also also opens the door for both companies to delve into new partnerships.

Netflix has also shown it is willing to depart from its current model of making content available “all-at-once” to the more TV-like schedule of “weekly” deliveries of popular shows. These innovative moves have allowed the company to enjoy strong subscriber increases in international markets. But how long get Netflix defend its turf? As is often the case, how the company guides for the next quarter and full year will answer this important question.

For the quarter that ended March, Wall Street expects Netflix to earn $2.97 per share on revenue of $7.13 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were $1.57 per share on $5.77 billion in revenue. For the full year, ending in December, Netflix’s earnings are projected to increase 62% year over year to $9.89 per share, while full-year revenue of $30.04 billion would mark an increase of 20% year over year.

Although the market broadly expects the company to remain the most successful streamer in 2021, as noted Netflix is not alone anymore. Still, analysts are bullish about the expected rise in subscribers. Consensus estimates call for Netflix to report 6.31 million paid net streaming subscribers in the first quarter, which is slightly above January guidance of 6 million. Analysts also expect the company to guide for 4.3 million net streaming subscribers for the second quarter.

Assuming these are inline with what the company reports, will these figures be applauded? For some context, they would be far below what the company reported in the respective quarters of 2020 which were 15.77 million and 10.09 million subscribers in Q1 and Q2 2020, as COVID lockdowns caused a surge in streaming demand. The market will also focus on the company’s free cash flow position which grew strongly in Q4 to $1.9 billion, reversing a cash burn of $3.3 billion in 2019.

Netflix’s recent price increases, and the fact that the company discontinued free trials, have been a major factor in the company’s cash flow generation. Can these trends continue on Tuesday? Investors will be watching Netflix’s results with popcorn in hand.

