Netflix (NFLX) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Netflix (NFLX) is set to report first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Tuesday. The effects of the coronavirus pandemic, namely shelter-in-place orders, is making Netflix a more essential part of people’s lives. But can the streaming giant live up to expectations?

Streaming TV and video jumped 32% the week of March 16, according to research firm Recurly. This bodes well for Netflix’s key metrics, namely subscriber additions and engagement. Netflix shares, which have made multiple new all-time highs this past week, have risen more than 31% year to date, besting the 11% decline in the S&P 500 index.

The expected surge in viewership and subscription is an opportunity for Netflix to hike prices in the coming year, according to analysts at Bernstein, who has a price target of $487 on the stock. "Increased engagement and appreciation" from users this year "could make it that much easier for Netflix to successfully pass through pricing increases in 2021,” Bernstein noted.

Netflix’s total paid subscribers to grow about 17% this year, up from prior forecast for a 15% growth. And that’s despite stiffer competition not only from the existing players such as Amazon (AMZN) and Hulu, but also from new platforms from Disney (DIS) and Apple (AAPL). These are just some of the key topics the management is certain to address during the conference call with analysts.

For the quarter that ended March, Wall Street expects Netflix to earn $1.64 per share on revenue of $5.75 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earning were 76 cents per share on $4.52 billion in revenue. For the full year, ending in Decembers, earnings are projected to increase 45% year over year to $6.02 per share, while full-year revenue of $24.36 billion would mark an increase of 20.8% year over year.

At the end of 2019, the company boasted 167 million paid subscribers worldwide, 61 million of them in the U.S. more than double what it had in the fourth quarter of 2017. In recent quarters, however, there has been some signs of saturation despite the steady increase in international markets. The management nonetheless believes it has made the necessary investments in original content (in both movies and TV shows) to maintain its status as the streaming movie leader.

In fourth quarter, the company’s global streaming paid net subscribers were 8.76 million, putting its total global subscribers at 167 million reflecting a 18% gain year over year. Third quarter revenue rose 20% year over year to $5.47 billion, while Q4 operating income rose to $459 million, up from $216 million. Just as important operating margin came in 8.4% of revenue. The Q4 numbers were impressive, particularly amid rising “streaming wars,” which shows Netflix remained focus on its execution.

The focus will undoubtedly be on the company’s growth in both domestic and international subscribers and how the company plans to grow cash flow to enable continued investments on content. And with the stock rising as impressive as it has, the market will want to know how Netflix plans to maintain its lead over the competition. In other words, Netflix must affirm investors’ confidence by delivering not only strong subscriber additions for both domestic and international markets, but also upbeat guidance.

