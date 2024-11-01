Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Leads the Way at the Artios Awards

It is a big day for streaming giant Netflix (NFLX) as reports from The Wrap reveal that Netflix is on a tear at the Artios Awards. Some of the biggest honors in television casting are up for grabs, and from the look of it, it will not be a television network but rather a streamer that takes the prizes home. Shareholders were modestly enthused and sent shares up fractionally in the closing minutes of Friday afternoon’s trading.

The Artios Awards, the awards function of the Casting Society (CSA), is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. The Awards comprise 22 separate categories, and Netflix will have several shows up for awards therein. Netflix has 17 different nominations this time around, which is better than twice the eight it had for the 39th Artios Awards. Netflix shows up for awards include The Crown, Baby Reindeer, and Ripley.

Given that HBO Max (WBD) only had six nominations in total and was the second-highest total of nominations, it is clear that Netflix is making its presence known as a streaming force. Interestingly, this will also be the last Artios Awards, the report noted, before the Academy Awards bring out their own Oscar category for “achievement in casting.”

Raimi’s Don’t Move Thriller Puzzles Viewers

While Netflix is cleaning up in awards show nominations, some other issues are cropping up. Sam Raimi’s latest thriller, Don’t Move, is running into an unexpected problem: the roughly last two-thirds of the movie. The Independent notes that Don’t Move’s first 20 minutes are a taut, fast-paced thriller. However, the last 70 minutes or so just go about as flat as the lead actor, who by that point has been completely paralyzed.

Moreover, several shows will be departing Netflix altogether soon, including Warrior, a show that many believed would become a major part of Netflix thanks to a 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Six installments of Child’s Play will also depart the platform, from Child’s Play 2 all the way to Cult of Chucky. In addition, two Dr. Seuss movies, the first three installments of The Expendables, and Eat Pray Love will be departing the platform, among many others.

Is Netflix Stock a Good Buy Right Now?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on NFLX stock based on 25 Buys, 10 Holds, and two Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 78.53% rally in its share price over the past year, the average NFLX price target of $786.34 per share implies 4% upside potential.

