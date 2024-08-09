Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Finds a Producer for Christmas Football

A while back, we heard that streaming giant Netflix (NFLX) was looking for a producer for its upcoming Christmas Day football games. After all, Netflix had never actually done that job itself and needed a way to get those games onto the platform. New reports note that a producer is now in place, and Netflix shares were up fractionally in the closing minutes of Friday’s trading session.

Netflix will be turning to CBS Sports to produce those two football games, which is not surprising, as CBS Sports has been producing such sporting events for decades. The deal is poised to run for a year, the reports noted, and CBS Sports would only handle National Football League (NFL) games.

Further, the deal does not include any on-air talent, so while CBS Sports will be producing the games, do not expect Jim Nantz or Greg Gumbel to show up. As for who will be handling the commentator duties for Netflix, that is currently unclear. Although there is still plenty of time to get those seats filled ahead of the games, it is still prompting some to wonder just who will step in. I certainly am.

“The Biggest Leaking Disaster in Anime History”

While that was certainly good news for Netflix, it was not all sunshine and touchdowns. In fact, reports note that large portions of the unaired anime series coming to Netflix were revealed by a massive leak. In fact, GamesRadar referred to it as “the biggest leaking disaster in anime history.”

For those who enjoy the Japanese animation style, there are plenty of exciting titles coming out, as the leak revealed. Terminator Zero, for starters, followed by a new Ranma ½ and—get this—Mononoke the Movie: Phantom in the Rain. That is quite a bit of anime by itself. Though Netflix has lost the advantage of surprise with this leak, it still means quite a bit of high-end content coming soon and a win for subscribers. Or for those who become subscribers after seeing this list.

Is Netflix Stock a Buy or Sell Today?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on NFLX stock based on 23 Buys, 12 Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 47.69% rally in its share price over the past year, the average NFLX price target of $704.97 per share implies 11.24% upside potential.

