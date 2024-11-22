Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Braces for Wrestling Shift

Netflix (NFLX) has been suffering with its sports streaming these days. The Paul / Tyson fight proved to be a lot more than its systems could handle, to the point that some are planning lawsuits over the matter. But it hopes that things will go a lot better with its upcoming Christmas Day NFL football games, and the start of wrestling with the upcoming WWE Monday Night Raw.

Netflix will have WWE Monday Night Raw as part of its lineup starting on January 6, 2025, complete with a special event at Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome. This event will feature some of the biggest names in wrestling. On tap for the special event: CM Punk, Bianca Belair, Roman Reigns, and several more stars of the sport.

Those who want to watch on Netflix will be able to catch it starting at 8 p.m. Eastern time, and will be able to repeat the process every week. Other reports state that Netflix will not only host Raw, but also will have SmackDown and NXT, along with a slate of Premium Live Events like SummerSlam and Royal Rumble.

AI Backlash

In other news, using artificial intelligence (AI) in any artistic endeavor can be considered a controversial activity. Some believe it can be a remarkable productivity boost, while others see it is a cheat and the beginning of the end for art. Netflix found out the hard way that a lot of people cannot stomach AI with a poster for Arcane‘s second season.

Netflix pulled the poster for the second season of Arcane that fans believed had been made by AI, and Riot Games, the company behind the game, landed on the controversy with both feet, declaring the use of an AI-generated poster to be “disrespectful” to those who worked on the show.

Is Netflix Stock a Good Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on NFLX stock based on 24 Buys, 10 Holds and two Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 87.1% rally in its share price over the past year, the average NFLX price target of $816.17 per share implies 9.10% downside risk.

