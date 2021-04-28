Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Netflix, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$5.6b ÷ (US$40b - US$8.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Therefore, Netflix has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Entertainment industry average of 14% it's much better.

NasdaqGS:NFLX Return on Capital Employed April 28th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Netflix compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Netflix here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Netflix are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 17%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 339% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Netflix thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 20%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Netflix can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Netflix can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Like most companies, Netflix does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While Netflix isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.