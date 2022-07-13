Netflix names Microsoft as partner for ad-supported subscription plan

US Markets
July 13 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc NFLX.O said on Wednesday it has selected Microsoft Corp MSFT.O as technology and sales partner for its planned ad-supported subscription offering, as the streaming giant looks to plug slowing subscriber growth by rolling out a cheaper plan.

Shares of Netflix rose 2% to $178.06 on the news.

After losing subscribers for the first time in a decade and projecting a 2 million decline in the second quarter, Netflix said in April that it was seriously looking at a service with advertising.

