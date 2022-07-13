Netflix names Microsoft as partner for ad-supported subscription plan

July 13 (Reuters) - Streaming giant Netflix Inc NFLX.O has selected Microsoft Corp MSFT.O as technology and sales partner for its ad-supported subscription plan, Microsoft said in a blog post on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru. Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.