Netflix Nails Q3 Earnings; NSPI Offers Risk-Managed Exposure

With its third-quarter earnings report, Netflix reported an unexpected and outsized win, beating top and bottom-line expectations. The streaming giant’s revenue in Q3 was $7.93 billion on expectations of $7.837 billion, and earnings per share came in at $3.10, significantly higher than the anticipated $2.13 per share, reported CNBC.

On a perhaps even greater note, Netflix reported adding 2.41 million new global subscribers, more than twice its projected 1 million, and a huge turnaround from the loss of over a million subscribers in the first half of the year.

“We’re still not growing as fast as we’d like,” said Spencer Neumann, CFO for Netflix, on theearnings call “We are building momentum, we are pleased with our progress, but we know we still have a lot more work to do.”

The addition of ad-supported plans for Netflix in November should help drive more subscribers heading into 2023. The company is forecasting the addition of 4.5 million new subscribers next quarter, up from prior forecasts of 3.9 million.

“After a challenging first half, we believe we’re on a path to reaccelerate growth,” Neumann (?) said in an after-earnings statement. "Our competitors are investing heavily to drive subscribers and engagement, but building a large, successful streaming business is hard - we estimate they are all losing money, with combined 2022 operating losses well over $10 billion, vs. Netflix's $5 to $6 billion annual operating profit."

Investing in Netflix with NSPI

A strategy for advisors looking for investment opportunities within equities with exposure to Netflix's growth is the Nationwide S&P 500® Risk-Managed Income ETF (NSPI), which seeks high current monthly income with a measure of downside protection.

NSPI is an actively managed ETF that follows a rules-based options trading strategy that seeks to generate high current income every month and invests in stocks included in the S&P 500® Index. The S&P 500® Index consists of approximately 500 leading U.S.-listed companies representing approximately 80% of the U.S. equity market capitalization.

The fund also utilizes an options collar in seeking to generate monthly income; a collar strategy is a strategy that entails holding shares of an underlying security while simultaneously buying protective put options as well as writing calls for the same security. A put option gives its owner the right but not the obligation to sell the underlying asset at a specific price on a specific day, while a call option gives its owner the right but not the obligation to buy the asset instead.

The options collar is intended to reduce the fund’s volatility and provide a measure of downside protection while seeking to generate high monthly income.

NSPI had a 0.38% allocation to Netflix as of 10/28/22. (Click here to see top holdings and fund information)

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Retirement Income Channel.

