Netflix Nabs Exclusive Rights to Stream New Pokemon Series

No sooner had Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) CEO Reed Hastings reported his company's blockbuster results for Q1 2020 than he began commenting on rival Disney's (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ service. Calling Disney's ability to rapidly grow to 50 million subscribers in just six months' time "stunning," Hastings said, "my hat's off to them."

That doesn't mean that Netflix won't compete, however. Indeed, Hastings announced that Netflix is "kicking up our kids and family content, and animation" to compete with its new rival, spending as much as $1 billion a year or more on development of new shows.

Just this afternoon, Netflix revealed how it plans to steal back a lot of those subscribing customers, or at least try to convince them to pay for a second service. In cooperation with Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY) subsidiary Pokemon, Netflix says that on June 12, 2020, it will begin streaming the newest season of Pokemon Animated Series exclusively on Netflix.

Image source: Netflix.

Currently, Pokemon animated shows are viewable on services such as Disney XD, Cartoon Network, and streaming on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime Video, as well as having previous seasons available for viewing on Netflix.

Now, all "upcoming seasons of the iconic Pokémon animated series will premiere exclusively on Netflix in the U.S." Beginning with "the first 12 episodes of the new 23rd season" in June, Netflix will debut "additional new episodes of Pokémon Journeys: The Series ... quarterly on Netflix for the duration of the season."

10 stocks we like better than Netflix

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Netflix wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon, Netflix, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends Nintendo and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $60 calls on Walt Disney, short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon, and long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.