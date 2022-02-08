US Markets
NFLX

Netflix movie 'The Power of the Dog' leads Oscar nominations

Contributor
Lisa Richwine Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

Netflix Inc's dark Western "The Power of the Dog" led the field of this year's Academy Award contenders, landing 12 nominations on Tuesday, including one for the prestigious best picture trophy.

Adds rest of best picture nominees

LOS ANGELES, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc's NFLX.O dark Western "The Power of the Dog" led the field of this year's Academy Award contenders, landing 12 nominations on Tuesday, including one for the prestigious best picture trophy.

"Power of the Dog" will compete for the top prize with science-fiction epic "Dune," which scored 10 nominations; drama "Belfast," about a family living amid conflict in late 1960s Northern Ireland; deaf community film "CODA;" and "Don't Look Up," an allegory about climate change.

Other best picture nominees included Japanese drama "Drive My Car," "King Richard," about the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams; coming-of-age story "Licorice Pizza;" thriller "Nightmare Alley;" and Steven Spielberg's remake of "West Side Story."

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Jonathan Oatis)

((lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter @LARichwine; 1-424-434-7324; Reuters Messaging: lisa.richwine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NFLX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular