Netflix movie 'The Power of the Dog' leads Oscar nominations

Adds rest of best picture nominees

LOS ANGELES, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc's NFLX.O dark Western "The Power of the Dog" led the field of this year's Academy Award contenders, landing 12 nominations on Tuesday, including one for the prestigious best picture trophy.

"Power of the Dog" will compete for the top prize with science-fiction epic "Dune," which scored 10 nominations; drama "Belfast," about a family living amid conflict in late 1960s Northern Ireland; deaf community film "CODA;" and "Don't Look Up," an allegory about climate change.

Other best picture nominees included Japanese drama "Drive My Car," "King Richard," about the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams; coming-of-age story "Licorice Pizza;" thriller "Nightmare Alley;" and Steven Spielberg's remake of "West Side Story."

