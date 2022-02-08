Netflix movie 'The Power of the Dog' leads Oscar nominations

LOS ANGELES, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc's NFLX.O dark Western "The Power of the Dog" led the field of this year's Oscar contenders, landing 12 nominations on Tuesday including one for best picture.

