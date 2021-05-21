US Markets
NFLX

Netflix looking to hire executive for gaming expansion - The Information

Contributor
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

Netflix Inc is looking to hire an executive to oversee its videogame expansion, the Information reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

May 21 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc NFLX.O is looking to hire an executive to oversee its videogame expansion, the Information reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bit.ly/3hQoYBk)

Netflix did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NFLX

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular