Netflix looking to hire executive for gaming expansion - The Information

May 21 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc NFLX.O is looking to hire an executive to oversee its videogame expansion, the Information reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bit.ly/3hQoYBk)

Netflix did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

