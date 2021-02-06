Netflix Just Revealed Its Biggest. Show. Ever.

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shocked investors last month when the company surpassed 203 million subscribers worldwide, as its growth far exceeded expectations. Netflix has long argued that the strength of its content is what keeps viewers coming back for more. Now, the streaming giant has revealed that its collaboration with Shonda Rhimes -- known for Grey's Anatomy and Scandal, among others -- has resulted in Netflix's most successful original show ever.

On this clip from Motley Fool Live recorded on Jan. 28, "The Wrap" host Jason Hall and Fool.com contributor Danny Vena spoke about Netflix's most recent buzz-worthy original program.

Jason Hall: Danny Vena. This is fun. You share a number of things going on with Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) with us and they are always fun and enjoyable. This is awesome.

Danny Vena: I am a big fan of Netflix as everyone here knows, this is no big surprise to anybody that has been paying attention.

One of the things that has come up over the last, I think it was released back in mid- to late December, was a show called Bridgerton.

Netflix announced today that Bridgerton just became the biggest series ever on Netflix. A record 82 million households watched it in the first 28 days. But it goes far beyond that. The show made the top 10 list in every country where it debuted, except for Japan, and it was the No. 1 program in 83 countries. Now, for those who don't know, Bridgerton is the first series that's out there from the collaboration between Netflix and Shonda Rhimes.

The success of this program has propelled the books that the series is based on onto the New York Times (NYSE: NYT) Best Seller list for the first time -- 18 years after they debuted.

You look back, we were talking not too long ago about the show The Queen's Gambit and how it reinvigorated interest in chess, and chess sets started selling out.

I think Netflix has really become a cultural touchpoint for people, as well as being a pretty phenomenal investment for some people, at least those of us who were in it like a decade ago.

Jason Hall: Turned out OK, it turned out OK.

Danny Vena: Not too bad.

Jason Hall: I just dropped the link in here, the Wikipedia page for Shonda Rhimes. She is an incredible woman and her indelible mark is on modern TV. This is a great partnership that they have, I think it's going to continue to pay off.

Danny Vena owns shares of Netflix. Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Netflix. The Motley Fool recommends The New York Times. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

