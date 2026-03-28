Netflix Just Raised Prices. Here's What It Means For Investors.

Key Points

Netflix raised subscription prices across all tiers on March 25, 2026, with no press release or SEC filing.

The company generated $9.46 billion in free cash flow in 2025 and doesn't appear to need the extra revenue.

Rival streamers holding prices steady could gain market share, following Roku's 2022 playbook, but it seems unlikely.

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If you felt a disturbance in your credit card statement this week, that was Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) quietly helping itself to a bit more of your money.

Netflix raised subscription prices across all tiers on March 25, 2026. There was no press release, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, or fanfare; the company simply updated its website and started sending out slightly larger invoices.

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The standard ad-free plan now costs $19.99 per month, up from $17.99. Premium jumped to $26.99. Even the ad-supported tier crept up a dollar to $8.99.

This increase is Netflix's fifth price hike in six years. You can't quite set your clocks by it yet, but annual Netflix inflation is becoming a predictable calendar item.

But here's the thing: Netflix doesn't really need more money

The company generated $9.46 billion in free cash flow last year on a 29.5% operating margin. Its balance sheet shows $13 billion in current assets, nearly matching its $13.5 billion in long-term debt.

Oh, and Netflix just pocketed a $2.8 billion breakup fee from Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ: PSKY), as the CBS parent outbid Netflix to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD). That multibillion wad of extra cash arrived after Netflix's fourth-quarter (Q4) closing of the books. You'll see it in the Q1 2026 report on April 16.

And Netflix isn't exactly sitting on that cash, twiddling its proverbial thumbs. In 2025, the company spent $9.1 billion buying back its own stock and paid down $1.8 billion in debt. It also plowed $17.1 billion into content production.

So why raise prices? From the company's investor relations FAQ: "Our financial goals are to sustain healthy revenue growth, expand our operating margin and grow free cash flow." In other words, Netflix prefers shareholder-friendly profits over maximal subscriber growth nowadays.

What if Disney+ or HBO just stopped raising prices?

With the breakup fee adding to an already strong cash position, investors should watch for signals about capital allocation. The current playbook is clear: aggressive buybacks, measured debt reduction, and continued content investment.

But a media company sitting on this much liquidity rarely keeps it for long. Another acquisition attempt isn't out of the question. And I'm still holding my breath waiting for Netflix to monetize its growing video game portfolio. This idea has been years in the making already, and I could use some oxygen.

The more interesting question might be competitive, and there are examples very close to the Netflix empire.

When inflation surged in 2022, streaming device seller Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) held prices firm on both hardware and services while rivals raised theirs. That discipline helped the former Netflix subsidiary gain market share in an era of more price-sensitive consumers.

Could a rival streamer try the same playbook in the ongoing inflation revival? Disney+, Paramount+, or HBO Max holding prices steady while Netflix breezes past the $20 per-month mark could create an opening.

Mind you, those are the digital arms of traditional Hollywood heavyweights. Owners Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), Paramount Skydance, and Warner Bros. Discovery seem unlikely to incur short-term costs in exchange for faster subscriber growth. In fact, rising prices for streaming media subscriptions are kind of an industry standard contributing to the overall inflation trend. But sillier things have certainly happened, and the idea is worth watching.

What's Netflix going to do with all this cash?

That's the real investor question. Based on 2025, the answer is "more of the same": buybacks, debt paydown, content spending. The $2.8 billion windfall just accelerates whatever they were already doing, and the fee increases in 2025 and 2026 add even more weight to the same cash pile.

Management rarely keeps this much firepower tucked away without a plan, but right now the plan appears to be "return cash to shareholders while investing in content." Netflix makes it look easy to finance both strategies simultaneously. That upcoming earnings report could bring some clarity, but I honestly don't expect management to spend much time on its pricing strategy in its filings or the earnings call. It's just business as usual, you know?

That's not exactly revolutionary, but it's working. Netflix's revenue grew 16% in 2025. The stock is up since the Warner Bros. bidding ended. And more than 325 million customers are still paying for Netflix.

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Anders Bylund has positions in Netflix, Roku, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix, Roku, Walt Disney, and Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.