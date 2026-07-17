Netflix Just Changed How Often It Reports Engagement. Should Investors Worry?

Key Points

Netflix slightly missed revenue expectations but beat on the bottom line in the second quarter.

The company's third-quarter guidance came in a little light, and management won't be reporting engagement metrics as often.

Netflix wants investors to focus on revenue and profitability instead.

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On the surface, Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) second-quarter earnings report wasn't terrible. Revenue came in slightly below expectations, but grew 13% year-over-year, and earnings per share grew by 11% and came in ahead of what analysts had been looking for. Membership growth, pricing increases, and ad revenue growth all contributed to the double-digit growth.

Even when it comes to forward guidance, there's not much to complain about. It gave a full-year outlook in line with its previous forecast and narrowed (but did not lower) its 2026 revenue guidance.

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However, there was one item that investors seemed to have fixated on-Netflix's user engagement. And the stock fell by about 10% shortly after the earnings release.

A reporting shift is bothering investors

The company's conference call featured several analyst questions about user engagement, a key focus for investors. And to put it mildly, it seems like the market didn't love the answers. For starters, Netflix called its user engagement "healthy" and said that there wasn't any significant change in viewership for the second season of some of its series versus the first.

On the other hand, management said it would reduce the frequency of its engagement reports, changing the cadence of its "What We Watched" reports from semiannual to annual starting in 2027. So, investors will still see engagement figures, only less frequently.

Now, Netflix claims the shift is to keep the focus on metrics such as revenue and profit. But the reality is that Netflix has been under scrutiny in recent years over whether or not engagement is declining. Reducing how often investors get fresh engagement data at a time when many are questioning it isn't exactly a good look.

Is this a smart move by Netflix?

There's a case to be made that this is a smart move. It isn't exactly unprecedented either. The company stopped reporting subscriber counts in 2025 to focus on revenue and profit, and there's a legitimate point that looking at engagement hours alone can be misleading -- for example, Netflix reported that live programming makes up 1% of viewing hours but pulls in the most advertising dollars.

Of course, this only works if the company can deliver on revenue growth, advertising growth, profit margins, and other metrics management wants investors to focus on. But with revenue guidance for the third quarter falling a bit short of expectations, there are some big questions surrounding whether that will be the case.

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Matt Frankel, CFP® has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.