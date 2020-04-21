Markets
NFLX

Netflix Issues Q2 Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Netflix (NFLX) announced, for the second-quarter, the company projects: earnings per share of $1.81, and revenue of $6.05 billion. The company's internal forecast and guidance is for 7.5 million global paid net additions in the second quarter.

For the first quarter, earnings per share was $1.57 compared to $0.76, last year. Operating margin was 16.6% compared to 10.2%, prior year.

First-quarter revenue was $5.77 billion, an increase of 27.6% year-on-year. Global paid net additions were 15.77 million, for the quarter.

For the full year 2020, Netflix continues to target a 16% operating margin.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NFLX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular