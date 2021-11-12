Netflix Introduces Free Plan In Vietnam Without Ads

(RTTNews) - The popular streaming platform, Netflix Inc (NFLX), announced on Friday that it will extend its free streaming offer to Vietnam. The offer, which was introduced earlier this year in Kenya, to get people have a taste of the shows to bring more people to the platform.

To avail off the offer, one needs to have an android phone where the users will have to install the application. After that, the users needs to add their email id and age proof to start watching from chosen catalogue of famous series.

According to the company, if the shows impress the viewers, they will have the option to join the paid membership plan. However, The service is restricted to mobile phones for now. Cathy Conk, the Director of product innovation, said, "At Netflix, we believe that great stories have the ability to uplift us, move us and bring us closer to each other. If you've never watched Netflix before, the Free Plan is a great way to experience these stories for yourselves. And if you like what you see, it's easy to upgrade to one of our paid plans so you can enjoy our full catalog, even more features, and the option to enjoy Netflix on your TV or laptop."

Conk said that Netflix is going to launch this trial package only in the Vietnam in Asia. Among the shows that will be available for free will be the top rated fan favorites like Squid Game, The Witcher, Money Heist, and Kingdom.

