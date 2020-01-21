Netflix Inc. Q4 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $0.59 billion, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $0.13 billion, or $0.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.5% to $5.47 billion from $4.19 billion last year.

Netflix Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $0.59 Bln. vs. $0.13 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.30 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q4): $5.47 Bln vs. $4.19 Bln last year.

