Netflix Inc. Profit Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit totaled $1.71 billion, or $3.75 per share. This compares with $0.71 billion, or $1.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.1% to $7.16 billion from $5.77 billion last year.

Netflix Inc. earnings at a glance:

