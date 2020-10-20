Netflix Inc. Profit Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $789.98 million, or $1.74 per share. This compares with $665.24 million, or $1.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.9% to $6.44 billion from $5.24 billion last year.

Netflix Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $789.98 Mln. vs. $665.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.74 vs. $1.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.13 -Revenue (Q3): $6.44 Bln vs. $5.24 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.