Netflix Inc. Earnings Climb In Q2

(RTTNews) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) released earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $720.20 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $270.65 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.0% to $6.15 billion from $4.92 billion last year.

Netflix Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $720.20 Mln. vs. $270.65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.59 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.81 -Revenue (Q2): $6.15 Bln vs. $4.92 Bln last year.

